Kareena Kapoor Khan Urges Fans To Work Out During Lockdown; Saba Praises Her Motivation

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently gave the fans a sneak peek into her ongoing lockdown updates. On April 18, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of her Apple Watch to show the total steps and kilometres she walked on April 18. As indicated, Kareena Kapoor Khan walked 5,605 steps and 5.11 Km on Apr 18 from 12 am to 12 pm. Sharing the analytics of her daily steps, Kareena Kapoor Khan said, "Lockdown doesn’t mean giving up" and motivated fans to continue home workout during the lockdown.

Kareena Kapoor says, "Lockdown doesn’t mean giving up"

Fans' reactions

Several fans and followers of Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram reacted to her post. Personalities like Shaira Ahmed Khan agreed with the actor. Kareena Kapoor Khan's sister-in-law, Saba also commented on her post. The latter wrote, "Motivation.... Now to try movement!! .... Wish me luck ! Lol. Stay safe and fit".

One of the users added, "People praise beauty, I praise your personality", while another commented, "You are a Rockstar beboooooo". A fan comment read as "Warriors never give up! Go on babe". Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram post received more than 280k likes. Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Image source - Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram comment section

Kareena Kapoor Khan's newborn baby

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's newborn baby boy was born on Feb 21. The couple released a joint statement announcing the same. The statement read as "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support".

Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan gave a sneak peek into her weekend plans, featuring Saif, Taimur and her newborn baby. Here, the actor shared a picture of Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan playing with the little munchkin. However, the star hid the baby's face with a baby face emoticon. Sharing the family picture on social media, Kareena Kapoor Khan said, "This is what my weekend looks like... how about you guys?".

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.