Kareena Kapoor's Pregnancy To Celebrating Saif's Birthday; Here's What The Actor Was Up To

This week, Kareena Kapoor Khan has been making headlines for all good reasons. Right from revealing about her pregnancy to sharing stunning, glamourous pictures on her gram, the actor has left netizens stunned. Apart from that, Kareena also celebrated Saif Ali Khan’s birthday with a bang and made an adorable video for him, taking him and his fans a trip down the memory lane. Here is what Kareena Kapoor Khan has been up to this week, from August 16 to August 21, 2020.

Kareena Kapoor Khan highlights Saif's most memorable moments

On August 16, Kareena took to social media to share a video compilation of a number of pictures and snippets of actor Saif Ali Khan. She has also put up small messages for her hubby in the video highlighting different important moments in his life. Jokingly, she can be seen poking at his hairstyles and pouting abilities. Kareena reported that Saif proposed to her about a decade before it became public. She also went on to add a few childhood pictures of Saif and highlighted how similar their son Taimur looks now. Watch the video below.

Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan expecting Second Child

Kareena and Saif confirmed that they are expecting a second child. In a statement released by the family, they said, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support". On hearing this news, fans could not stop gushing over how excited they were.

Kareena Kapoor's pregnancy due date revealed by her father Randhir Kapoor

Ever since the news of Kareena & Saif expecting their second child was revealed, fans and netizens have been going all out to get all the information possible on the coming baby. And recently Pinkvilla contacted Randhir Kapoor, Kareena's father, to confirm the news of her pregnancy. The veteran actor revealed a few days ago Bebo and Saif were giving them the news. Kapoor expressed that he is very pleased and delighted with the news. He concluded his word by saying that sometime around March of next year, i.e. 2021, Kareena is due.

Kareena wishes to go back to the Beach

Kareena took Instagram to talk about how much she's been missing from the beach lately. She posted a drop-down vacation picture where she could be seen opting for a no-makeup and filtering out a lesser look. The picture has received a lot of compliments from the fans as they love the natural look of her while they also miss the holidays.

Bebo can be seen in a bohemian beachwear covered in polka dots and bright colours. The piece has an intricate design and is a mixture of blue, red and white. She also added a golden chain to the look while her hair was messily tied back to the bun. Take a look at the post below.

