Kareena Kapoor Khan Wishes 'beautiful Birthday Girl' Sara Ali Khan As She Turns 26

Kedarnath actor Sara Ali Khan celebrated her 26th birthday on August 12 this year. From fans to the entertainment fraternity, many took to their social media to share doting birthday wishes to the young actor. But one wish caught the netizens' eye. Take a look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes on Sara Ali Khan's birthday

The Jab We Met actor took to her Instagram to wish her step-daughter Sara Ali Khan on her 26th birthday. Kareena shared a monochrome portrait of the birthday girl and penned a sweet message. She wrote, "Happy birthday beautiful. Have the best one ever" and added a few heart emojis. Sara responded to the post by reposting it and thanking the 40-year-old actor.

Sara Ali Khan is the daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. The couple got married in 1991 and got divorced in 2004. Along with Sara, the divorced couple also shares a son named Ibrahim Ali Khan. Kareena Kapoor Khan married actor Saif Ali Khan in 2012 after falling in love while filming their movie Tashan. Together they share 4-year-old Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi and newborn son Jeh Ali Khan Pataudi.

More on Sara Ali Khan's birthday

The young actor is being flocked with wishes and love on social media by fans and celebrities. She treated her fans with an adorable video compilation of her childhood photos featuring her family. The video showed Sara growing up from 1995 to 2021 and all her memories with her family. Sharing the video, she said, "Quarter century over! 26 years of living, laughing and loving ❤️🥰#SaraKaSaraReels #FamilyWalaFeels."

Fellow actor Janhvi Kapoor also shared a doting birthday wish for Sara by sharing a picture together. She wished for greater abs for the birthday girl. Janhvi wrote, "May this year be filled with memories, fulfiling creative journeys, great food, greater abs, and so so so much happiness, success and love. Keep spreading your extra special contagious energy that everybody loves you for."

Sara Khan made her debut in Bollywood in 2018 with the film Kedarnath and went on to appear alongside several notable Bollywood actors in the movies Simmba, Love Aaj Kal and Coolie No. 1. The actor will be next seen in Akshay Kumar and Dhanush starter Atrangi Re.

