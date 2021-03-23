Kareena Kapoor Khan Wishes Niece Samara Kapoor Sahni On Her Birthday

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently shared a beautiful photo of Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s daughter and her niece Samara Kapoor on social media. The actor wished her niece a happy birthday and even added cute filters to her photo. Take a look at how Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s daughter Samara received wishes from her aunt Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s wishes niece Samara Sahni

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan recently took to her Instagram handle and posted this cute photo of Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s daughter Samara on the occasion of her birthday. She shared this photo on her Instagram story and wished her a happy birthday and even added an adorable birthday filter to her photo consisting of cute gift, balloons and cake doodles all around. In the photo, Kareena’s niece can be seen sporting an adorable smile for the camera and wearing a cute blue coloured tee along with an adorable red and white Christmas cap with her name embroidered on it.



As the actor recently expressed her love for one of her nieces, she also shared how much she loved her niece, Samaira Kapur. She posted this cherishing piece of memory recently on the occasion of Karisma Kapur’s daughter, Samaira’s birthday. In the photo, Kareena can be seen with little Samaira wearing a blue dress with a pink hat, a sling bag and sunglasses while Kareena on the other hand can be seen in a white tee and maroon coloured lower.

In the caption, she added how Samaira calls her Bebomaa for a reason as whenever her mother says no to anything, she knows whom to turn to. She then stated how she got her back forever and wished her to fly high, be happy and healthy. In the end, she wished her on her birthday and stated how much she loved their firstborn baby. Even Karisma Kapur and Malaika Arora took to Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram post and dropped in heart symbols on posting such a cute birthday message. She even received tons of birthday wishes for Samaira from her fans who dropped in adorable birthday notes for her.

Image Source- Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram

