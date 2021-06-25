Kareena Kapoor Khan Wishes 'precious Woman' Karisma Kapoor On The Latter's 47th Birthday

On June 25, 2021, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her official Instagram handle to celebrate sister Karisma Kapoor's birthday. The Bollywood diva turns 47 today. Wishing Karisma on her birthday, Kareena dropped a heartfelt video featuring herself and Karisma. Kareena and Karisma Kapoor have been giving fans major sibling goals, as Kareena who considers her sister an inspiration, has followed in her footsteps. She penned a long caption to wish the actor.

Kareena Kapoor wishes sister Karisma Kapoor on 47th b'day

The edited video begins with '#MyLoloIsTheBestest' and displays a series of throwback pictures from their childhood days. The video shows some of the rare pictures of Karisma enjoying food along with Kareena. Several pictures are clicked on the airports where the Kapoor sisters can be seen twinning in black casual outfits. As one goes through the pictures, the strong bond between the two sisters and actors is quite visible.

As for the caption, Kareena penned, "Happy Birthday to the bravest, strongest, and the most precious woman I know... my sister, my best friend, my second mother and the centre of our family...". She continued, "Chinese food tastes even better when we eat it together". Kareena concluded, "I love you like no one else... I also do wonder sometimes who the older sister is but that is the best part of having one... My lolo" with a string of lovely emoticons. Many of their fans and followers rushed to drop positive comments on the post. Several of them wished the popular actor in their comments. Saba Pataudi commented, "The most heart warming reel ever... Happy birthday Lolo" with a red heart.

Karisma has been celebrating her 47th birthday with Kareena and her friends. The party has been an intimate affair. Her close friend, Amrita Arora has shared a snippet from Lolo's birthday celebration. In the picture, Karisma can be seen donning a black puff-sleeved top with a gold design which she paired with black pants. Kareena sported comfy loungewear, while Amrita wore a sequin short dress. They can be seen posing in front of a chocolate cake and a plate of cupcakes. She captioned the post, "Happy birthday my darling @therealkarismakapoor ! May you always shine and be as lovely as a beautiful vintage wine '#famjam', '#onlylove' love you".

A peek into Kareena Kapoor's family

