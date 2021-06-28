Kareena Kapoor Khan Works Out With Cousin Armaan Jain; Enjoys Kerala-style Lunch Later

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently shared a couple photos on her Instagram handle, giving fans some insight into her day. Kareena seems to have found some new workout buddies. On June 27, Kareena shared a post-workout picture featuring her trainer along with some family members, Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra.

The picture was a screenshot from a video call featuring the four of them, who were in their respective homes. Kareena Kapoor Khan recently gave birth to her second child a few months ago. Kareena has always taken her weight loss very seriously over the years, making headlines in 2008 for starting the "size zero" trend.

It only makes sense, that Kareena doesn't seem to be wasting any time post her recent pregnancy to get back in shape. In the photo, Kareena can be seen smiling with a post-workout glow on her face. Anissa Malhotra can be seen clicking the picture on the video call, while Armaan Jain flexes his muscles. Kareena shared the picture on her Instagram story with the caption, "Smashed day 1" along with a sticker reading, "Workout done".

Kareena Kapoor Khan's photos from her day; post-workout

A few hours after her smashing workout session, Kareena took to her Instagram once again to share a picture of her delicious-looking lunch. Kareena reportedly ate a Kerala-style meal prepared by Mumbai-based chef Marina Balakrishnan. The actress has often expressed her love for Kerala-style meals, calling them her "favourite".

In the picture shared on Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram story, fans can see numerous dishes served on a banana leaf. The dishes included some red rice, sambar, banana chips, and some more side dishes. Kapoor shared the picture with the caption, "What a spread". Take a look -

Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest news

Kareena Kapoor Khan gave birth to her second son with husband Saif Ali Khan, in Feb 2021. The couple's first son is named Taimur Ali Khan, who was born in December 2016. Due to the excessive media coverage that their first child received upon his birth, the couple seems to have decided to keep details about their second kid under the wraps.

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in the upcoming comedy-drama film Laal Singh Chaddha, with Aamir Khan. The film is the Bollywood remake of the 1994 Hollywood drama Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. The actress will also star in the upcoming period drama Takht along with actors like Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Janhvi Kapoor.

Image - Armaan Jain's Instagram

