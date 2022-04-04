Kareena Kapoor Khan Yells At Her Driver After Paparazzi Gets Hurt By Actor's Car; Watch

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan met her friend Malaika Arora on April 4, 2022, a day after the latter's car met with an accident on Saturday night. The actor and model were returning from Pune after attending a fashion show. After Malaika was discharged from the hospital on 3 April 2022, her sister Amrita, and boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, visited her at her residence.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shouts at her driver as a paparazzi gets hurt by her car

Bebo was spotted leaving Malaika Arora's house when a paparazzi standing outside the latter's house got injured by the actor's car. In a video that is currently doing rounds on social media, Kareena could be seen yelling at her driver, "PEECHE JAO (move back)". She even told the paparazzi not to run while clicking pictures as it may be risky. Bebo was clicked in her casuals as she wore a white-coloured t-shirt with black pair of trousers. The look was completed with neon pink sneakers.

Arjun Kapoor visits Malaika Arora at her residence

The paparazzi account that shared the clip wrote in the caption, "The flip side of being a pap is the risk one takes in capturing celebs. Today, one of our fellow boy's legs got in the way of #kareenakapoorkhan car while he was capturing her leaving #malaikaarora home." Not just this, Malaika's beau and actor Arjun Kapoor also visited the former's house to keep a check on her. The Sandeep and Pinky Faraar actor could be seen wearing a blue and white striped shirt teamed up with a pair of black denim. Watch the video here:

Malaika Arora's accident

On April 2, 2022, Malaika Arora was returning to Mumbai after attending a fashion show in Pune when she was involved in a car accident. As per pictures accessed by Republic Media Network, her black Range Rover had a visible dent from the impact. The collision had also left the other car involved in the accident partially damaged.

Malaika Arora was admitted to Apollo Hospital on 2 April 2022, after she met with a car accident near Khalapur Toll Naka. Republic Media Network has learnt that when her car was near the Khalapur Toll Naka, it met with an accident after three cars collided. The Chaiyya Chaiyya fame has not yet released any official statement pertaining to the accident.

Image: Varinder Chawla