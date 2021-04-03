Kareena Kapoor Khan Yet To Choose Her Next Project For Bollywood Comeback Post Baby No. 2?

Popular Bollywood fame Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen essaying a cop, in the film Angrezi Medium. She played the character of a London based cop, who helps two Indian men who land up in deep trouble while trying to settle their daughter in an unknown country. Briefly after her film’s release, the lockdown was declared and several films shoot stalled. Kareena Kapoor Khan, then announced that she is expecting her second child with her husband Saif Ali Khan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's upcoming movies

Post her pregnancy, the actor is now spotted hitting the gym to get back in shape and jump to work. As of now, Kareena Kapoor Khan is seen working with actor Aamir Khan, for a comedy-drama film Laal Singh Chaddha, directed by Advait Chandan. Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen as Aamir Khan’s childhood sweetheart Maneela Sodhi, in the adaptation of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump. As reported by Bollywood Life, Kareena Kapoor Khan has a few projects in her kitty.

She has two major Bollywood films and an OTT project, from which she has to make a choice to make a come back to films. Amid her pregnancy, the actor continued working for her radio show What Women Want, where she invited several celebrities who spoke about topics untouched in any other previous interviews. Bollywood Life also reported that Kareena Kapoor Khan has already started shooting for brand commercials and will start shooting for the next season of her radio show.

Kareena Kapoor Khan might choose Veere di Wedding 2 as her comeback film, given the fact that the first part of the film received immense love from the audience. Kareena played a protagonist in the film which also starred actors Swara Bhaskar, Sonam Kapoor, and Shikha Talsani. The women-centric film about 4 women attending a wedding went on to become a commercially successful film, which can be the reason Kareena might choose this as her comeback film.

Takht is another upcoming Bollywood film, considered to be a Magnus opum. The film includes an ensemble cast of actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh. The announcement of the film itself said that it was a major Bollywood film and this can be the reason why Kareena might choose Takht for her comeback. Apart from films, Kareena Kapoor Khan also has an OTT project in her kitty. Given the fact of Saif Ali Khan's Sacred Games' success, Kareena might opt for an OTT project to make her comeback and mark her debut on the digital platform.,

(Image Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)