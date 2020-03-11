Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveals Her Post-Holi Skincare Regime, See Pic

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been a trending topic since she stepped into the world of social media by creating her Instagram account. The star has already managed to attract around 1.7 million people who have been added to her followers’ list. She has only shared a total of 9 pictures on her Instagram and each one of them has managed to be a social media sensation. Her latest post features a selfie of herself wearing a star face mask. Read more`to know about Kareena Kapoor Khan’s latest Instagram post.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a selfie on her Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently took to her Instagram to share a selfie of herself after a tremendous Holi spree. The Tashan star captioned her Instagram post with, “Such a star... I mean the mask”. Kareena Kapoor’s Instagram post has certainly been shared by a number of her fans. Kareena has also been an extremely influential person on social media. Just before this post, Kareena shared a small clip of herself as she was dressed in her Holi attire. The star was seen in a white top with pink colour on her face. Her facial could just be the aftermath of a treacherous spree of having colours on her face. Thus, opting for a mask to rehydrate the skin is surely a good move by Kareena Kapoor. Some Kareena Kapoor Khan's photos have been surfacing on the internet because of a number of fan reposts. Here are some of those Kareena Kapoor Khan's photos.

