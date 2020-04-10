The Debate
Kareena Kapoor Khan's Films That Have Received 100% Score On Rotten Tomatoes

Bollywood News

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the renowned actors in Bollywood. Here are some of Kareena's movies that have received a 100 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Written By Jeet Anandani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan has worked in various movies throughout her career. Some of her iconic movies include Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., Jab We Met, and many more. Rotten Tomatoes has categorised some of her movies that have received a 100 per cent score on Tomatometer. Take a look at some of her movies on Rotten Tomatoes that received a 100 per cent score on Tomatometer.

ALSO READ

Kareena Kapoor Khan's films that scored 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... was a blockbuster film. It has received an audience score of 88 % and a Tomatometer score of 100%. Kareena played the role of Pooja in the film and her love interest was Rohan (Hrithik Roshan). 

ALSO READ

Aśoka

The film was based on the life of Emperor Ashoka. The movie was directed by Santosh Sivan. Kareena Kapoor Khan played the role of Kaurwaki in the movie. Aśoka received an audience score of 69% and a Tomatometer score of 100%. 

ALSO READ

3 Idiots

3 Idiots is one of the iconic movies of all time. The cast of the movie included Aamir Khan, Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor, Boman Irani and Omi Vaidya. Kareena Kapoor Khan played the role of Piya Sahastrabuddhe in the movie who is the daughter of Dr Viru Sahastrabuddhe (Boman Irani). The movie has received an audience score of 93% and a Tomatometer score of 100%. 

ALSO READ

 

 

First Published:
