Kareena Kapoor-Irrfan Khan Starrer 'Angrezi Medium': All You Need To Know

A sequel of the film Hindi Medium, the film Angrezi Medium starred actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan in the lead roles. The film released on March 13, 2020, and did not run in theatres due to the closure of malls and theatres due to Coronavirus. Thus, it was decided that Angrezi Medium would release on online streaming platforms. Here are some interesting facts about the movie.

Interesting facts of Angrezi Medium

Kareena Kapoor Khan's cop avatar

Kareena Kapoor Khan played the role of a cop in Angrezi Medium. This is the first-ever time the actor has played the role of a cop, Naina Kohli.

Irrfan Khan couldn't join the movie promotions

Angrezi Medium is actor Irrfan Khan’s first-ever Bollywood film after he was diagnosed with Neuroendocrine Tumour. Just a day before the release of the trailer of Angrezi Medium, the actor announced he won’t be promoting the film due to his ongoing treatment of Neuroendocrine tumour.

Irrfan Khan and Deepak Dobriyal’s character names

Source: Radhika Madan/ Instagram

Irrfan Khan and Deepak Dobriyal are given Pakistani identities and their names were kept after two Pakistani cricket players Abdul Razak and Saqulain Mushtaq respectively.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Irrfan Khan’s first Bollywood films

Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Irrfan Khan both have marked their presence in the industry with their various films. But, Angrezi Medium is their first film together.

Sweetshop inspiration

In the film, Angrezi Medium, Irrfan Khan and Deepak Dobryal run a sweet brand called Ghasiteram. The name of this sweet shop was inspired by a popular Indian sweet brand of the same name.

