Curating Kareena Kapoor Khan’s First 6 Posts In 6 Days Of Her Debut On Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently made her debut on Instagram and since then the actor seems to be completely hooked to the social media platform. She has been sharing a series of videos and pictures on her account of her family and friends. Take a look at the first six posts of Kareena Kapoor Khan on Instagram that speak volumes about her life.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's first posts on Instagram

The first picture posted on the Instagram account of Kareena Kapoor Khan was this candid monochrome picture of her with her son Taimur. In the caption, the actor wrote that her son is the only one who will be allowed to steal her frame.

The second picture Kareena Kapoor Khan posted on her Instagram account was the picture of her husband Saif Ali Khan. In the monochrome picture of her husband, he was seen playing the guitar. In the caption, she wrote, that he loves playing the guitar.

This monochrome picture Kareena Kapoor Khan shared on her Instagram account was a candid picture of her son Taimur Ali Khan and her mother Babita Kapoor. The adorable picture was of the duo having a candid conversation.

This boomerang video Kareena Kapoor Khan shared on her Instagram account was from the festival of Holi. She shared a video and asked her fans if they agree to it, that the colour of her personality is pink.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a BTS video from the sets of Angrezi Medium. She shared a slow-mo video and in the caption, she wrote that she loves slow-mo videos. Kareena Kapoor Khan was dressed as police, and this BTS video looks like it was shot in between the film's shooting.

The latest post on Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram is a picture with Aamir Khan. Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture of the latter, as he dozed off on a flight. In the caption, Kareena Kapoor Khan mentioned that Aamir Khan is her fav co-star, but apparently his best friend is the pillow.

