Kareena Kapoor's House Help Tests COVID Positive Too Post Actor's Dinner Party Attendance

After being tested positive for COVID-19, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan's house help has now reportedly contacted the novel Coronavirus. The news came after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) sealed off the actor's residence and conducted RT-PCR testing of the residents staying in the building of the actor as well her friend Amrita Arora who also tested positive. The actor reportedly attended an intimate dinner party hosted by a renowned filmmaker days before testing positive for COVID.

Kareena Kapoor Khan house help tested positive for COVID

According to a report from ANI, the BMC informed on Wednesday that the 41-year-old actor's house help has been tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier, the actor had taken to her Instagram to confirm contacting the viral virus and ensured fans that her staff and family were double vaccinated as well. She had written,

''I have tested positive for COVID. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested. My family and staff are also double vaccinated. They are currently not showing any symptoms. Thankfully, I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon."

