Kareena Kapoor Khan's Movies Rated Less Than 6 On IMDb | See The List

The ultimate diva of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan has given some really amazing and commendable films throughout her two decades long acting career. Some of her most memorable films include Chameli, Udta Punjab, Jab We Met, and the list is endless.

Kareena, however, has also delivered some flops in recent years. Let us take a look at some of her movies which are rated less than 6 on IMDb.

Veere Di Wedding (IMDb rating 3.2)

Helmed by Shashanka Ghosh, Veere Di Wedding released on June 1, 2018. The chick-flick starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, Shikha Talsania, and Sumeet Vyas in the lead roles. The film revolves around Kalindi and her girl gang -- Avni, Sakshi and Meera -- who come up to meet her when they learn about her wedding to her boyfriend, Rishabh. Sakshi takes the girls on a trip to Thailand where they rediscover their lives. The film made a total of about ₹138.8 crores at the box office.

Main Aur Mrs. Khanna (IMDb rating 3.5)

The film featured Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sohail Khan in the lead roles. The story revolves around Mr and Mrs Khanna (Salman and Kareena) who are forced to go their separate ways when financial insecurity strikes their marriage. Preity Zinta also performed on a song in the film.

Milenge Milenge (IMDb rating 4.1)

The film featured Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles. The movie revolves around a college girl (Kareena Kapoor) who has just one ambition in life. She wants to settle down in holy matrimony with a guy who has three basic characteristics, which include no cigarettes, no alcohol addiction and no lies. Co-collegiate and prankster Shahid Kapoor learns about her wish and pretends to be her dream guy. The film tanked at the box-office and is considered as one of the biggest flops in Kareena’s career.

