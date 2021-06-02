Kareena Kapoor Khan's Obsession With Instagram Filters Are Evident From THESE Pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan was seeing experimenting with Instagram filters. The Jab We Met actor, who has been helping people in the Covid-19 pandemic by sharing important information on her social media, took the help of the filter to express her moods on a Tuesday morning. The Kurbaan actor was seen seated near an open-air swimming pool in her mansion as she goofed around with filters.

Kareena Kapoor Khan goofs around with Instagram filters

In her Instagram reel from June 1, Kareena Kapoor shared a montage of her pictures in different filters to express her moody Tuesday. The 40-year-old actor began with a selfie of hers with the word 'Tuesday' inscribed on it. In the following photo, the Instagram filter changed the color of her eyes and made her green eyes shine even more. She then added a no filter picture in which she was seen swamped in her thoughts as she looked away. The reel played Natalie Taylor's folk song Surrender in the background. Upon sharing the video, Bebo wrote in the caption: "#MoodyTuesdays ft. Instagram filters."

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi took to comments to gush about her sister-in-law and wrote "Always a star. Keep Shining. Stay safe" with a red heart emoticon. Kareena's manager Poonam Damania wrote, "My gorgeous girl" with several red heart emoticons. Jacqueline Fernandez dropped red heart emoticons in the comments. Choreographer Ahmed Khan's wife Shaira wrote, "Stunner" with several fire emoticons whereas Student Of The Year 2 director Punit Malhotra wrote "Stunning". Read more comments below-

A look into Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed her second son with her husband Saif Ali Khan on February 21 this year. The couple has a son named Taimur Ali Khan who had created a frenzy on the Internet ever since his birth. The couple has been private about their second child and has avoided revealing the name as well as his face on social media. However, Kareena has shared few moments of her second born over the past couple of months.

On the occasion of Mother's day last month, Kareena shared a monochrome picture of both her sons. Taimur was seen holding the little one in his arms as he looked at the camera and the baby had hidden his face with his little arms. Kareena expressed how her sons gave her hope during the current tough times and wrote in Hindi at first that the world is relying on hope today and added, "And these two give me hope... for a better tomorrow Happy Mother’s Day to all you beautiful, strong mothers out there... Keep the faith... "

