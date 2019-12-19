Kareena Kapoor Khan's Christmas-perfect Outfits That Fans Would Want To Steal From Her

Christmas is around the corner and the preparations have already begun in many homes. Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor is gearing up for her upcoming movie Good Newwz, all set to release on December 27 this year. The movie also features Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. Kareena Kapoor seems to have effortlessly pulled off many Christmas colours this season. Kareena Kapoor Khan fans can take fashion inspiration from her outfits for this Christmas.

Here is a list of Kareena's outfits that is perfect for Christmas

In this picture, Kareena is seen sporting a gorgeous red one-shoulder dress.

This gorgeous dress with green embellishment is perfect for Christmas. The outfit is designed by Ziad Germanos.

This Christmas-perfect red ball gown is designed by Gauri & Nainika.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen wearing this gorgeous outfit for a reality dance show.

The perfect green outfit that Kareena was seen donning in the Tareefan song from Veere Di Wedding. Her green one-shoulder dress was loved by her fans as seen in the comments of her pictures.

