Kareena Kapoor Khan's Christmas-perfect Outfits That Fans Would Want To Steal From Her

Bollywood News

Kareena Kapoor Khan has stunned these Christmas colour outfits that her fans would want to borrow from her. Here is a look at some of them. Continue reading.

Written By Kashmira Patil | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kareena Kapoor

Christmas is around the corner and the preparations have already begun in many homes. Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor is gearing up for her upcoming movie Good Newwz, all set to release on December 27 this year. The movie also features Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. Kareena Kapoor seems to have effortlessly pulled off many Christmas colours this season. Kareena Kapoor Khan fans can take fashion inspiration from her outfits for this Christmas.

Also Read: Watch Akshay Kumar Almost Pop A Vein In Carpool Karaoke With Kareena, Kiara & Diljit

Also Read: Did You Know? Kareena Not Kangana Was The First Choice Of Makers To Play Rani In 'Queen'

Here is a list of Kareena's outfits that is perfect for Christmas

In this picture, Kareena is seen sporting a gorgeous red one-shoulder dress. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on

Also Read: Arjun Kapoor Said THIS When Asked If He Would Disown Any Of His Films

Also Read:  Purab Kohli Talks About Having Career As A Video Jockey In Today's Times

This gorgeous dress with green embellishment is perfect for Christmas. The outfit is designed by Ziad Germanos.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on

This Christmas-perfect red ball gown is designed by Gauri & Nainika. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on

 Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen wearing this gorgeous outfit for a reality dance show. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on

 The perfect green outfit that Kareena was seen donning in the Tareefan song from Veere Di Wedding. Her green one-shoulder dress was loved by her fans as seen in the comments of her pictures.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on

Also Read: Nushrat Bharucha's Photos In Maldives Are Giving Her Fans Major Vacation Goals

Also Read: Rani Mukerji Reveals How She Has Dealt With Offenders In The Past

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
