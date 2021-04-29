Kareena Kapoor Khan's Tom-n-Jerry Take On COVID-19 Vaccination Leaves Netizens In Splits

Kareena Kapoor Khan has found a hilarious yet educational way to persuade people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Taking to her Instagram handle, the Kurbaan actor shared a video of an edit of icon cartoon Tom and Jerry that has left her followers in splits. In the video, Tom labelled as coronavirus, is seen chasing Jerry with a gun.

Jerry appears from behind a house labeled as 'immune system' and Tom points the gun at him. Then a jerry's clone appears labeled as "After 1st dose of vaccine" which is bigger in size and when Tom points a gun at it too, a much bigger clone appears behind them labeled as "After 2nd dose of vaccine". Tom's gun shrinks and he is shocked looking at the three of them and runs far away getting scared from them. The video ends with a request that said: "Register yourself to get vaccinated".

Kareena Kapoor's Tom-n-Jerry take on COVID-19 vaccination

Kareena Kapoor's idea behind sharing this video was to trivialize the situation a bit for children who are getting affected by our fear. Bebo wrote in the caption "We don’t realise that our kids are also absorbing what’s going on and they are scared too". She continued "We were talking to Tim to try and explain why all the adults need to be vaccinated and I think this sums it up pretty well. It’s really that simple. But like we explain to our kids, we too need to be patient and help everyone who is trying to help us — medics, pharma, authorities and the millions of volunteers — please register and wait for your turn. #BreakTheChain"

Kareena Kapoor's video gave her followers a good laugh as many started dropping laughing emotions in comments. A follower's reference to her Jab We Met dialogue also left everyone in splits which said "Aap convince ho gaye ya main aur bolu". Her sister-in-law Saba Pataudi wrote, "beautifully expressed. Stay Safe".

With the rise in COVID-19 cases in India, Kareena Kapoor has been creating awareness on her Instagram stories and posts lately. Yesterday, the 3 Idiots actor penned a note urging people to understand the gravity of the situation and calling out those who are still flouting the Covid-19 norms. The post read, "It's unimaginable for me to know that there are still many people who do not understand the gravity of the situation our country is in. The next time you step out, or wear your mask under your chin, or flout the rules; spare a thought for our doctors and medical staff. They are at a breaking point both mentally and physically. Each one of you reading this is responsible for breaking the chain. Now more than ever, India needs you".

Promo Image Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram

