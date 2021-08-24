Kareena Kapoor Khan's Workout Session With Amrita Arora Is All About Major BFF Goals

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora have maintained their strong bond all these years, giving all their followers major BFF goals. Be it a casual brunch, a girl's day out or a lavish party, the duo knows how to make heads turn every time. Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram on Tuesday, 24 August 2021, and shared a series of snippets from her intense workout routine with Amrita, which has set fitness goals for netizens. The best friends can be seen donning similar black outfits as they engage in a hardcore workout session conducted by fitness instructor Siddharth Singh.

Kareena and Amrita slay in their workout sesh

The stylish duo can be seen doing planks in one story, which Karena titled "Bffs who plank together stay together". Since Kareena has been acing her signature selfies, she uploaded one with her bestie too, "Fit and fab," Kareena captioned it. "Gym class today," she wrote in another post. Take a look

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora are part of the close-knitted entourage that also consists of their sisters and actors Karishma Kapoor and Malaika Arora respectively. They are spotted together every now and then setting major BFF goals for everyone out there.

Kareena Kapoor has recently returned from the Maldives after celebrating her husband Saif Ali Khan's 51st birthday. The actor has been showering fans with adorable family pictures, giving glimpses into her newborn Jeh's look. Her Instagram is filled with stunning photos of the Pataudi couple from the trip, accompanied by sons Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan.

More on Kareena Kapoor's upcoming projects

The actor, who was last seen in the 2020 film Angrezi Medium, co-starring late actor Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan has an interesting lineup of films. Kareena will be seen opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, marking their reunion after working in Rajkumar Hirani's 3 Idiots. It will also star Mona Singh, who essayed Kareena's sister's role in Hirani's movie. The movie is an official Hindi remake of Robert Zemeckis' Oscar Award-winning 1994 Tom Hanks starrer film Forrest Gump and is being adapted by Atul Kulkarni with Advait Chandan as the director. Kareena shot for parts of the film during her pregnancy last year.

The 40-year-old actor, who has recently launched her book Pregnancy Bible, is all set to wear the producer's hat with director Hansal Mehta's yet-to-be-titled thriller. She will star in the film as well as co-produce it with Ekta Kapoor

(IMAGE- AMUARORAOFFICIAL/ INSTAGRAM)