Kareena Kapoor Kickstarts Shoot For 'Laal Singh Chaddha'; Shares BTS Pics With Team

Kareena Kapoor Khan knows how to strike a perfect work-life balance and is back after almost seven months to kickstart the shoot of Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor keeps her fans updated with every frequent happening in her life and her back on the set revelation was no different. The actor shared behind-the-scenes glimpses from her recent project, which is touted to be a remake of the 1994 flick Forrest Grump.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Sunday, September 12, the actor can be seen getting decked up in her vanity with a full-blown team doing her hair and make-up. Her social media feed was recently filled with adorable photos of Ganpati celebrations at her residence, with Taimur's sweetly curated clay Bappa right before she jumpstarted shooting for the Aamir Khan, Mona Singh starrer after their collaboration in Rajkumar Hirani's 2009 3 Idiots.

Kareena is back on Laal Singh Chaddha's sets

The actor can be seen seated in black leggings and a white t-shirt in the two photos she posted, one of which captures getting the actor ready, with a caption 'Laal Singh Chaddha' and a heart emoji. The other picture shows the actor posing with her team, captioning it 'Back with my loves' as she tagged everyone. Take a look.

Kareena has also been busy promoting her newest book Pregnancy Bible: The Ultimate Manual for Moms-To-Be, marking her debut as an author. In a recent conversation with the Guardian, she opened up about the controversy surrounding her children's names Tamiur and Jehangir, stating how she is concerned about people trolling kids. Adding that one can't delve into these setbacks, she said 'I have to just focus and get through it'.

More about Laal Singh Chaddha

The movie, which is helmed by Advait Chandan, also marks Telugu superstar Naga Chaitanya's Hindi film debut. Major chunks of the film have been already shot in Punjab and Ladakh. The comedy-drama is an adaptation of Tom Hanks' 1994 American film Forrest Gump and stars Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles. The film is bankrolled by Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Paramount Pictures, with a screenplay by Eric Roth and Atul Kulkarni. The movie is slated for a Christmas 2021 release.

On the other hand, Kareena has also donned the producer's hat and announced an untitled project in collaboration with Hansal Mehta. The movie is said to be inspired by true events and will be shot across the UK.

