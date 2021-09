Last Updated: 25th September, 2021 00:04 IST

Pooja Hedge was all smiles as she posed for the paps at the airport. She even cut a cake that was brought for her by a fan.

Alia Bhatt kept it casual as she was spotted at the construction site of the Krishnaraj building.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.