Kareena Kapoor Lauds Alia Bhatt For Embracing Motherhood Early In Life; 'bravest Decision'

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to welcome her cousin Ranbir Kapoor's first child with Alia Bhatt. The 41-year-old, who is a mother of two, recently lauded the Raazi actor's decision of embracing motherhood early in life, calling it 'the bravest'. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor took fans by surprise after the couple announced that they are expecting their first child together, a couple of months after their 'fairytale' wedding.

Alia took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable picture of her ultrasound session with the Sanju actor, stating, "Our baby ….. coming soon". The actor was even criticised by many social media users for embracing motherhood at such a young age.

Kareena Kapoor calls Alia Bhatt 'bravest'

Lauding Alia's decision to start a family at the peak of her career, Kareena said in a conversation with Mid-Day, "I think it’s the bravest and coolest decision for Alia. She is promoting her film, looking ravishing as ever." Stating that there is no bigger star than her today, Kapoor continued, "I am not being biased because she is a part of my family. I am saying this because she is a spectacular actor."

Kareena, who is gearing up for the release of 'Laal Singh Chaddha', further added, "After delivery, she will go on to do the best of films. She has stood up for the most beautiful [feeling], which is, ‘I want to have a child with the man I love.’ She wants to experience the most beautiful thing in life, and I love her more for that. I am her fan."

Alia Bhatt is keeping herself with work during her first pregnancy, similar to what Kareena did when she was expecting Taimur. Recently, during the promotions of her forthcoming film Darlings, Bhatt clarified that she doesn't need rest and she is healthy to work. As per Hindustan Times, the 29-year-old said, "Agar aap fit ho, healthy ho, fine ho toh koi rest lene ki zarurat hai hi nahi. Kaam karna mujhe sukoon deta hai, meri passion hai (If you’re fit and healthy, you don’t need to rest during pregnancy. Work gives me peace, acting is my passion) It keeps my heart, my soul everything alive and charged. Toh main toh matlab 100 saal ki umar tak kaam karungi (I will work till I am 100 years old)".

