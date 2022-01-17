Following a spike in COVID-19 cases, government officials and frontline warriors are coming up with unique ideas to curb the spread of the virus. One such initiative is taken by the Pune Police and their recent COVID campaign has created a buzz on social media.

Actor Kareena Kapoor seemed to be quite impressed with the initiative as the campaign used an entirely different strategy to make people more cautious about the virus and also, it has a connection with her grandfather and legendary actor Raj Kapoor. The Jab We Met actor recently took to her Instagram handle and shared the video with her fans and praised Pune Police's efforts.

Pune Police's viral COVID-19 campaign

The viral video featured Raj Kapoor's song Aye bhai zara dekh ke chalo, from the legendary actor's classic film, Mera Naam Joker released in 1970. Sharing the video, Kareena captioned it as "Brilliant video! (clapping hands emoji) @punepolicecity #RajKapoor (red heart emoji)." But what caught our attention was the unique twist given to the song. Here take a look at the video-

The video was initially posted by Delhi City News. In the video, a policeman can be seen singing the song from Raj Kapoor's film, with entirely new lyrics which read, "Aye bhai mask pehen ke chalo, aate hi nahi, jaate bhi, zaroori cheezein lete bhi, chalte hi nahi, baithe bhi" and at the same time he is seen urging people to wear masks and not take the pandemic casually. The song then goes on to warn citizens that coronavirus is not the usual fever, cough, and cold and that one needs to fight this dangerous virus by wearing masks and proper sanitization. The video and its lyrics are quite catchy and it is a fun initiative by the Pune Police.

For the unversed, Mera Naam Joker was released in 1970 and starred Raj Kapoor, Simi Garewal, Rishi Kapoor, Kseniya Ryabinkina and Padmini in lead roles. The original song Aye Bhai zara dekh ke chalo was composed by the iconic duo Shankar-Jaikishan and it is sung by Manna Dey. Whereas, the lyrics are written by Neeraj Shridhar.

Kareena Kapoor upcoming projects

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor is gearing up for the release of Laal Singh Chaddha along with Aamir Khan. The film is a remake of Tom Hanks 1994 film titled Forrest Gump. The film is helmed by Advait Chandan and it also Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in pivotal roles.

IMAGE: PTI