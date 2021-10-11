Kareena Kapoor Looks Divine In White As She Turns Muse For Designer Gaurav Gupta At LFW

Actor Kareena Kapoor returned to the ramp once again after giving birth to her second child Jeh. This time, she walked the runway for designer Gaurav Gupta at the Lakme Fashion Week. The actor, who is known to impress fans with her ravishing beauty, looked ethereal in a white shimmering gown as she took to the ramp seven months after the birth of her younger son Jeh. Post the fashion show, Kareena spoke to PTI and expressed her happiness of walking the ramp after a long gap.

Talking about her ramp walk, Kareena said that this is just seven months after the birth of her second baby and she felt feel amazing to walk the ramp. She further explained that in 2015, she had walked for Gaurav which was much before Taimur and Jeh, now after two babies, she feels great to have walked for him again. The actor hoped that this will not happen for a third time round s the designer and Kareena burst out into laughter.

The Good Newws actor also shared her fears pertaining to COVID-19 during the show. Mentioning how all due precautions were taken during the fashion show, Kareena said that she was quite hyper because of the kids at home. Next time she kept her fingers crossed that the fashion show will be completely COVID-19-free and will be more grand and spectacular. The Lakme Fashion week began on October 5 and concluded on October 10 with an array of designers showcasing their collection. Several pictures of the actor from the finale show have been doing rounds on social media.

Kareena chose a strapless white gown from Gaurav Gupta's latest collection that comes with an exaggerated one-shoulder neckline illusion and patterned silver embellishments running all over the ensemble. Meanwhile, the actor who is juggling between her professional commitments, kids, and shoots, post her delivery, will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Aamir Khan. The film is a Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood flick Forrest Gump. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film also stars Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh. It is set to release on Valentine's Day next year. Apart from this, Kareena also donned the hat of a producer with Ekta Kapoor. The untitled film will be directed by Hansal Mehta.

IMAGE: Instagram/@VarinderChawla/Bollywoodpap