Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora Set Major 'bff Goals' As They Twin In Black; See Pics

Actors Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor along with their sisters are said to be the ultimate BFFs of the B-Town. They are often spotted together on special get-togethers and parties.

Recently, Malaika and Kareena were spotted partying at Manish Malhotra's house. The duo was seen having a lunch date. But what caught the attention was Kareena and Malaika's matching attires. The latter took to her Instagram handle and shared the interesting details with her fans.

Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora Twin In Black in latest pics

Malaika Arora took to her Instagram stories, sharing the photo with her BFF Kareena in all black attire as she captioned it "Is there a time we, not twinning love?". Here take a look at Malaika's story-

In the picture, Kareena Kapoor looked stunning in an all-black outfit, as she opted for a black oversized top that came with a frayed crew neckline. It had a Givenchy's brand logo in white, short sleeves, and a pocket. She completed her monochrome look with faux leather pants, straight-fit pants that had side slits. Along with this, she also went for simple accessories like a watch, ring, bracelets, and a black handbag that overall went perfectly with her look. Talking about her makeup, she went for a kohled eye look, and for her hair, she went for a low ponytail.

Talking about Malaika Arora, she also pulled off an all-black look outfit as she went for a more cosy vibe with a sweatshirt and elevated her look with white heels. Her eyes were coloured metallic pink, and her hair was pulled back and tied into a low ponytail.

Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora on the professional front

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor is gearing up for the release of Laal Singh Chaddha along with Aamir Khan. The film is a remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 film titled Forrest Gump. The film is helmed by Advait Chandan and it also has Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in important roles. The film is slated to release on April 14, 2022.

On the other hand, Malaika Arora was last seen as the judge of the Sony TV Dancing reality show India's Best Dancer. The actress is also very active on her Instagram handle and keeps treating her fans with some of her amazing workout pictures, giving them some major fitness goals.

IMAGE: PTI