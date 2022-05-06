Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora Share Glimpses Of Lavish Dinner From Karisma Kapoor's Party

Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor has already kick-started her weekend on a delicious note. On Thursday night, the star hosted an intimate dinner party for her close friends in the industry. The star-studded event was attended by several prominent faces including Kareena Kapoor, Amrita and Malaika Arora, Manish Malhotra and many more. Malaika Arora also took to Instagram to give fans an inside glimpse of the lavish menu served at the dinner party.

Inside Karisma Kapoor's dinner party

The delicious platter served at the event included different types of chicken curry, fish fry, buns and more. A photo shared by Malaika gives a clear glimpse of all the delicacies that were relished by the attendees. While sharing the photo on social media, Malaika wrote, “Ufff yummmm @therealkarismakapoor.” Take a look at it below:

Apart from Malaika, even Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram story to share a super cute picture of her son. The mother of two posted a tiny pair of feet and asked "Yeh kiske jhoote hai? (Whose shoes are these?) He is my (heart)”. Check it out here:

In terms of work, Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie also stars Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in pivotal roles alongside Aamir Khan. Inspired by the 1994 Hollywood film, Forrest Gump, the plot of the film will trace exemplary events of India’s history unfolding through the perspective of an autistic man namely, Laal Singh Chaddha. Bankrolled under the banner of Viacom 18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions, the music of the movie is given by composer Pritam. Lastly, the film has been adapted by Atul Kulkarni.

Speaking of Malaika Arora, she is currently recovering from her recent car accident at the Khalapur Toll Naka. While recollecting the incident, Malaika Arora previously told Mid-Day, that she has been trying to recover 'mentally', however, the tragic event is not something that she can forget entirely. According to her, whenever she watches scenes of accidents in a movie, it 'sends shiver down her spine'. The star hopes that eventually, she'll find a way to get past the traumatic incident.

Image: Instagram/@manishmalhotra