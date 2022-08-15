Kareena Kapoor Marks Independence Day With Saif, Taimur; Urges Fans To 'reuse, Recycle'

The entire country is commemorating the 75 years of Independence on August 15, 2022. On the occasion of 76th Independence Day, many shared glimpses of their celebration as they joined the central government's 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' campaign. Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor also shared snaps from her Independence Day celebration with her husband Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur Ali Khan and also sent out a social message.

Kareena Kapoor recently took to her Instagram handle to share some glimpses of her in-home Independence Day celebration. In the video, Saif Ali Khan could be seen donning a white kurta pyjama, while Taimur Ali Khan a grey t-shirt and black bottoms. The father-son duo was seen building a rock band stage out of a cardboard box and some legos. Along with the process, Kareena also gave a sneak peek into the final model of the recycled rockband stage.

Sharing the video montage, Kareena Kapoor mentioned how she and her family tried to build Taimur's first-ever rock band stage. She wrote, "This IndependenceDay, we tried to build... and build we did. Tim's first-ever rock band stage, made out of recycled paper." The Laal Singh Chadha star further asked her fans to reuse and recycle on the special occasion and penned, "Reuse, recycle, be free..." In the background, Kareena Kapoor added the song Start Me Up by The Rolling Stones.

Kareena Kapor on being a part of Laal Singh Chadha

Kareena Kapoor was recently seen playing the role of Roopa opposite Aamir Khan in the latest film Laal Singh Chadha. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film is the official Hindi adaptation of the Academy Award-winning film Forrest Gump. In a recent interaction with Pinkvilla, Kareena Kapoor opened up about the film and revealed why she said yes to the movie. Kareena Kapoor revealed that Aamir Khan always wished to make the remake of the 1994 film and mentioned how she is honoured to be a part of it.

"Aamir always wanted to make Forrest Gump and I'm completely honoured that Advait (Chandan) and Aamir thought that I could play Jenny. Because it's (Jenny’s role) not black and white, it's slightly grey. It was fun and it was really nice," said Kareena.

Image: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan