Kareena Kapoor, Neha Dhupia Arrived With Kids At Soha Ali Khan's Daughter's Birthday Party

Kareena Kapoor Khan arrived with son Taimur at Soha Ali Khan's residence to celebrate Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's 4th birthday.
Actors Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son, Taimur Ali Khan sported an all-blue denim attire to attend cousin Inaaya's fourth birthday bash.
Actors Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan, 20, arrived at Soha Ali Khan's house to wish cousin Inaaya on her fourth birthday.
The 20-year-old Ibrahim opted for a casual shirt to attend his cousin's birthday bash. He even sported a tattoo similar to Taimur at the party.
Actor Neha Dhupia attended Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya's fourth birthday. She brought along her daughter Mehr, 3, at the birthday bash.
