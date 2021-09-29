Last Updated:

Kareena Kapoor, Neha Dhupia Arrived With Kids At Soha Ali Khan's Daughter's Birthday Party

Kareena Kapoor and Neha Dhupia arrived at Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya's fourth birthday with their kids, Taimur and Mehr, respectively.

Written By
Princia Hendriques
Kareena Kapoor Khan with Taimur
1/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Kareena Kapoor Khan arrived with son Taimur at Soha Ali Khan's residence to celebrate Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's 4th birthday. 

Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi
2/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Actors Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son, Taimur Ali Khan sported an all-blue denim attire to attend cousin Inaaya's fourth birthday bash.

Ibrahim Ali Khan
3/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Actors Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan, 20, arrived at Soha Ali Khan's house to wish cousin Inaaya on her fourth birthday. 

Ibrahim Ali Khan
4/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

The 20-year-old Ibrahim opted for a casual shirt to attend his cousin's birthday bash. He even sported a tattoo similar to Taimur at the party.

Neha Dhupia with daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi
5/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Actor Neha Dhupia attended Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya's fourth birthday. She brought along her daughter Mehr, 3, at the birthday bash.

Neha Dhupia's daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi
6/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Heavily pregnant Neha Dhupia flaunted her baby bump in a peach-coloured maxi dress while her daughter donned a pink tutu dress.

