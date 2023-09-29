Kareena Kapoor On Being Recognised As Poo, Geet: People Still Want To Go Back...

Kareena Kapoor is currently basking in the success of her OTT debut Jaane Jaan, co-starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. The actress, who has starred in many hit films across the genres, in a recent interview said that she feels the audience refuses to realise her versatility and recognises her only as either Poo (from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham) or Geet (from Jab We Met).

Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, Jaane Jaan released on September 21 on Netflix.

Kareena Kapoor is also known for portraying power-packed roles in Heroine, Chameli and Omkara, among others.

Kareena Kapoor on being associated with Poo and Geet only

In a video, shared by Netflix India, the actress is seen interacting with her Jaane Jaan co-stars. During the conversation, Vijay asks Kareena how she feels when from her "illustrious career", she is only recognised as Poo or Geet. To this, she said that her iconic characters have not allowed the audience to know her versatility, but the directors have.

(Kareena Kapoor as Poo(L) and Geet(R) | Image: Instagram)

“It has kind of not allowed the audience to know my versatility but directors have. I still have worked with Vishal Bhardwaj, Govind Nihalani, and Mani Ratnam down to my last film Laal Singh Cahddha, it was, where I tried to prove and break away from this whole pop culture of pretty, hot and tempting, the pout or whatever," said Kareena.

Kareena Kapoor on experimenting with roles but never succeeding

The actress, in the same interaction, added that despite trying to break from the image of Poo and Geet, she never succeeds. Quoting an example, she said, "I experimented with roles right from when I was 21. I did Chameli when I was 21. But people still want to go back to Poo or Geet. Omkara happened in the middle of that. I have won awards for it, and it was a role I feel I nailed. But when you talk about Omkara, of course, you will only talk about Langda Tyagi (played by Saif Ali Khan), and Omkara (played by Ajay Devgn (a popular character from William Shakespeare's Othello).”

Kareena Kapoor has been part of the film industry since 2000 and has so far appeared in around 60 films across the genres.