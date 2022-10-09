Kareena Kapoor On Co-parenting Taimur, Jeh; 'It's Saif’s Turn, One Parent Is Always There'

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is gracefully handling marriage, motherhood, and working in the movies As Taimur and Jeh's adoring mother, she does everything on her own terms. Having said that, she is adamant about striking a balance between work and life. Recently, the 42-year-old actor talked about co-parenting both of her kids with husband-actor Saif Ali Khan while she is at work.

'It's Saif's turn now': Kareena on co-parenting Taimur & Jeh

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Kareena Kapoor opened up about how she manages to take out time for family as well as work. "My priority is definitely my family — my children, my husband, parents, sister. They are everything to me.” Talking about taking care of Taimur and Jeh, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor added,

“One parent is always there. Saif finished Adipurush and now it’s time for me to work. We keep taking turns. But I know it’s still difficult. It’s the hardest thing to do.

The actor also disclosed that sometimes she has to let go of great scripts because of priorities, but doesn't regret it as she has to spend more time with her children. The Jab We Met star went on to state, "I’m always tempted like I should do one more film if the offer or the role is too good. But it’s okay if I have to sacrifice a few good films or scripts because it’s worth it. Because then I can spend time with my children, which is my priority."

Kareena, who is currently in London, has started shooting for director Hansal Mehta’s crime thriller. She even finished filming for Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion Of Suspect X, which also stars actors Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. She will also collaborate with her Veere Di Wedding producer-friend Rhea Kapoor on a new project.

Image: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan