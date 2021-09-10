Kareena Kapoor On Criticism Surrounding Names Of Taimur & Jehangir Says 'I Feel Terrible'

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have been in the eye of critics ever since the birth of their son Taimur Ali Khan. The duo was subjected to severe flack again after the birth of Jehangir this year, which Kareena thinks is terrible. Both Saif and Kareena kept mum on the issue for a long time, but the latter has finally opened up about why they picked these names for their children.

In a recent chat with the Guardian, Bebo expressed concern about how people can troll kids, adding that their names were something the duo liked, without any ulterior motive attached. Adding that one can't delve into these setbacks, she said 'I have to just focus and get through it'. The duo welcomed Jehangir in February this year and has since tried to protect him from the public eye.

Kareena on the 'unfathomable' trolling surrounding her sons

The controversy began back in December 2016 when the duo named their son Taimur, which many felt was inspired by a Turkish conqueror, Timur, who invaded Delhi in 1398. However, the couple later clarified that it arose from a Persian word meaning 'Iron'.

Kareena feels both the names are beautiful and suit her 'beautiful boys'. The actor says she wants to move past it as she cant keep on looking at her 'life through the trolls'. Despite keeping baby Jeh' name under wraps for months, it was finally revealed in Kareena's recent book, Pregnancy Bible: The Ultimate Manual for Moms-To-Be causing a furore among a certain audience, who again made parallels with the 17th-century Mughal emperor Jehangir.

Saba Ali Khan defends nephew Jehangir

The Pataudi clan has been fiercely protective of their children, a testament to which is Saif's sister Saba Ali Khan's recent slamming of trolls who tried to troll Saif Ali and Kareena over Jehangir's name. Taking to her Instagram account yesterday, she uploaded a gorgeous photo of Kareena caressing baby Jeh and wrote a long note titled 'Momma n Jaan Jeh' expressing the parents' supremacy in deciding their child's name.

Reiterating it as a sweet reminder for everyone, she further wrote, "Think it's a reminder for EVERYONE to respect that. Today ... tomorrow. Forever!!!!Love you Bhabs n Baby Jeh. Kiss from buajaan too.".

On the work front, Kareena will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, set to release on Christmas 2021. It is helmed by Advait Chandan. Bebo has also donned the hat of a producer and announced an untitled project in collaboration with Hansal Mehta. The movie is said to be inspired by true events and will be shot across the UK.

IMAGE: KAREENAKAPOORKHAN/ INSTA