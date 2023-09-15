Kareena Kapoor On Her Hollywood Debut: 'There Are No Temptations'

Kareena Kapoor is an accomplished actress and has taken the entertainment industry by storm with her diverse range of skills. Kareena's journey toward stardom began when she made her debut with the 2000 film titled Refugee. Embracing her passion for acting, the actress delved into the world of OTT to capture the attention of the audiences on a larger scale. The Jab We Met actress is all set to mark her OTT debut with Jaane Jaan, based on author Keigo Hagashino’s bestselling novel The Devotion Suspect X. Ahead of the release of the film, the actress shared her plans of venturing into Hollywood with Free Press Journal.

2 things you need to know

Jaane Jaan is set to premiere on Kareena's birthday on September 21.

Kareena Kapoor will play the role of Maya D'Souza in Jaane Jaan.

Will Kareena venture into Hollywood?

During the interview, Kareena Kapoor was asked if she had any aspirations to venture into Hollywood. Responding to the question, she said, "There are no temptations as I am very busy doing stuff here. Also, I am a mother of two, therefore, I have to give them time. They are too young now."

(Kareena Kapoor shares her plans of venturing into Hollywood | Image; Instagram)

The actress further discussed whether being a mother in real life helped her on-screen character of a mother in Jaane Jaan. "I am sure. I have played a mother before even in Ra One. I don’t really connect my personal life to my work, it's very different. Yes, maybe picking on some real motherly act happens; there is no conscious effort to pick up anything that I do as a real mom. Subconsciously it may come into play," Kareena said.

Kareena Kapoor on nearing her OTT debut

During the same interview, Kareena Kapoor opened up about her feelings as her much-awaited OTT debut is nearing its release. She said, "This film has been with Sujoy for ten years but when he couldn’t put the cast together, he put this film to the back burner. I am happy that everything has fallen in place. I always wanted to do a thriller with Sujoy as he did a good job in Kahani. This was a perfect thriller with the right mood for us." The film is slated to release on September 21, on the occasion of Kareena Kapoor's birthday. The Tashan actress will be seen sharing a screen with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in Jaane Jaan.