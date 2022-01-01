Kareena Kapoor Pays Tribute To Late Actor Betty White; 'The Golden Girl Forever'

Legendary star Betty White passed away on December 31, 2021. The actor was known for her comic roles in Emmy Award-winning shows. Betty died of natural causes and was about to turn 100 in three weeks.

A film to celebrate her remarkable journey was also scheduled for release. Bollywood actors have also mourned the death of Betty White, with Kareena Kapoor Khan penning a heartfelt note.

Kareena Kapoor mourns Betty White's death

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram handle and mourned the death of legendary actor Betty White. She uploaded White's picture on her Instagram and wrote, The Golden Girl Forever Betty White. With this, Kareena also put two heartbreaking emojis. The makers have decided to release the film to celebrate the You Again actor's remarkable journey on her 100 birth anniversary.

Betty White: 100 Years Young to release on January 17

As per the reports by People, producers Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein have planned to release the film Betty White: 100 Years Young as per its schedule. They also called themselves the lucky ones to have had the legendary star for years. The producers also mentioned that they will release the movie on January 17 to celebrate her long life and share the experiences that made her a national treasure.

Many critics and fans have mourned the death of Betty White. A Twitter user tweeted, "I would like to live 99 years and be the least polarizing celebrity ever…adored by virtually everybody, regardless of colour or creed — AND have the best vagina quote of all time. So that’s how I’m gonna remember #BettyWhite." Kurtwood Smith tweeted, "It’s a sad end to the year.. losing such wonderful comedic genius. More than that, #BettyWhite was a wonderful person! It was a treat to know her and a privilege to work with her."

Betty died of natural causes

Betty White was survived by her three stepchildren. As per TMZ, Betty White was not suffering from any illness. The local police investigated her death as a matter of procedure and no foul play was suspected. The actor was very excited about her 100th birthday and three days before her demise expressed the same in an Instagram post.

