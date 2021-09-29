Kareena Kapoor Pens Birthday Wish For Her Niece Inaaya; Says, 'Reach Out To The Stars'

As Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya Naomi Kemmu turned a year older today, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan wished her niece with an adorable post on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the Good Newzz actor shared a monochrome picture of little munchkin and wrote, "Happy birthday to our little princess... Inaaya! Reach for the stars always beautiful girl[sic]."

Soha Ali Khan shares glimpses of Inaaya's 4th birthday

As her daughter Inaaya turned 4 on September 29, doting mother Soha Ali Khan took to her Instagram story and posted a series of pictures and videos from the unicorn-themed birthday party. In the pictures, we can see the little munchkin wearing a pink dress and holding her customised cushion with Inaaya written on it. While in the video, she can be seen looking at her parent's photos and browsing through albums full of memories.

On the other hand, Soha's elder sister and Inaaya's aunt Saba Ali Khan also shared a heartfelt birthday wish for her niece."HAaPpY Birthday....to MY Jàan. ❤Stay blessed . Anni will always have your back ! (Anni....short for khalajaani ...)[sic]," she captioned the post alongside which she shared a beautiful photo of the birthday girl.

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Angrezi Medium alongside late actor Irrfan Khan. She will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring Aamir Khan in the lead role. Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is an official Hindi remake of Robert Zemeckis' Oscar Award-winning 1994 film 'Forrest Gump', which featured Hollywood star Tom Hanks in the lead role. the film will be the second collaboration of Kareena with Aamir after Rajkumar Hirani's 3 Idiots.

Meanwhile, the actor recently added a feather to her hat by writing her first book 'Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible.' The book chronicles her journey of being pregnant with her two sons, Taimur and Jeh. Besides this, she is all set to make her debut as a producer with director Hansal Mehta's untitled thriller. She will be acting as well as producing the film along with filmmaker-producer Ekta Kapoor.

