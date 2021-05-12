Kareena Kapoor Pens Sweet Bday Wish For Manager Poonam, Says 'you And Me Together Forever'

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, to share an adorable birthday post for her friend and manager, Poonam Damania. The two share a good bond with each other and it is quite evident from their social media handles. The actor shared a throwback post and penned a sweet birthday wish.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture with her friend Poonam. In the picture, the actor can be seen sitting and striking a pose while Poonam is seen hugging her from behind. She is seen donning a black top with shimmer collar and sleeves and opted for a bun hairdo, well-done brows, and minimal makeup. Poonam, on the other hand, sported a royal blue top, denim and opted for a simple hairdo and minimal makeup.

Along with the picture, Kareena penned a note for the birthday girl. She wrote, “Happy Birthday, Poonie”, and added, “You and me together forever. Celebrations soon... till then, stay safe, stay well and know that I love you @poonamdamania”. Take a look at the post below.

Reacting to Kareena's wish, Poonam replied, "My darling Beboo I love you to the moon and back we will always be together... onwards and upwards always I miss you".

As soon as Kareena shared the post online, fans went all out to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice. Some of the users wished for the birthday girl, while some were all gaga over the post. One of the users wrote, “Happy birthday Poonam. God bless you”. Another user wrote, “such a beautiful picture”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram on Sunday to share a photo of her boys together in honour of Mother's Day. She wrote, "आज उम्मीद पे पूरी दुनिया कायम है”, (translation: Today the whole world rests on hope) And these two give me hope... for a better tomorrow". In the picture, Taimur is seen holding his baby brother.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Karisma Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Saba Pataudi, Poonam Damania, and many others wished Kareena with heart emojis. Saif and Kareena welcomed their second child at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on February 21, 2021. Take a look at the post below.

