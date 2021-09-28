Kareena Kapoor Pens Sweet Birthday Wish For Aunt Rima Jain; Netizens Ask, 'is That You?'

The Kapoor family is known for their strong bond, evident through their regular gatherings and expression of their love for each other. One glimpse of this was Kareena Kapoor Khan's message for her aunt Rima Jain on her birthday. The actor showered love on her aunt while also recollecting their memories and favourite moments together.

Kareena took to Instagram to pen a special birthday wish for Rima Jain. She posted a throwback snap of the birthday girl, making many find a resemblance to Kareena, her sister Karisma and their near and dear ones.

Kareena Kapoor's heartwarming birthday wish for aunt Rima Jain

Kareena dropped a never-seen-before snap of Rima Jain, where she seemed dressed traditionally with the vermillion at the top of her head, the bindi on her forehead, and the nathni. The 41-year-old called the latter her 'most beautiful Rima aunty'. She further raised a toast to their fish curry lunches and 'gup forever'.

One of those to comment on the post was Rima Jain's son, Qaidi Band actor Aadar Jain, who posted a heart emoji.

In the comments section, however, several netizens could not help but point out her resemblance with Kareena, one of them asked if it was Kareena and another called it a 'copy'.

Another netizen felt she resembled Karisma, while one called Rima Jain a combination of Kareena, her son Taimur, her father Randhir Kapoor, and her grandfather Raj Kapoor.

For the unversed, Rima Jain is the daughter of legendary actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor. The other children are Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor, and Ritu Nanda.

Kapoor birthdays in September

Incidentally, many members of the Kapoor family celebrate their birthday in September. Rishi Kapoor's son Ranbir too celebrates his birthday on Tuesday. There are reports doing the rounds that the actor stepped out with actor-girlfriend Alia Bhatt for the celebrations in Jodhpur. His sister Riddhima had celebrated her birthday on September 15.

Kareena turned 41 on September 21.

Kareena Kapoor's next film

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kareena is all set to be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. As Maharashtra decided to open up cinema halls in the wake of the COVID-19 from October 22, the makers of the movie announced that the film is shifting its release date from Christmas this year to Valentine's Day next year.