Kareena Kapoor Hilariously Trolls Herself For Pouting 100 Times A Day; Shares A Selfie

Amid lockdown, Bollywood’s ever-charming actress Kareena Kapoor who is known to impress her fans with her fitness and fashion, recently shared a selfie on social media. The picture seems to be from her daily workout session as she can be seen clad in her gym wear. However, not to miss, her signature pout was back and this time she hilariously trolled herself for pouting at least 100 times a day.

Kareena Kapoor hilariously trolls herself

The Good Newwz actress shared the picture on her Instagram page where she can be seen clad in a black sports bralette with her hair tied up in a high bun. Kareena posed for a selfie in which she was seen nailing her signature pout. Kareena took a dig at herself for pouting at least 100 times a day and revealed that she feels that her lips are the part of the body that workout the most.

Read: Salman Khan-Jacqueline Fernandez Or Salman Khan- Kareena Kapoor Khan: What Pair Is Better?

Read: Kareena Kapoor & Sonakshi Sinha Show How To Slay The Embellished Saree

As soon as she shared the pictures on the photo and video sharing application, several fans of the actress poured in their love for the actress and also called her fit and agile. One of the users wrote that Kareena looks so fit and healthy. Another user praised her pout pictures and wrote that only Kareena has the capabilities of pouting more than 100 times. Thee user even wrote that he does not even care how much more she can pout as he considers himself a die-heart fan of the actress. A third user wrote called her ‘nice-looking.’ A fourth user appreciated the flawless skin and beautiful eyes of the actress under the post.

Sometime back, the actress who is keeping herself fit amid lockdown was seen taking a jog around her housing complex in Bandra, Mumbai. Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted by the paparazzi jogging in her housing compound. She was dressed in a loose white printed T-shirt and black slacks complete with black shoes. Her hair was tied up in a ponytail and she carried a hand towel. However, this is not like a spur of the moment decision rather a calculated one. Kareena Kapoor Khan, earlier took to her Instagram to post a picture of herself in her sports gear making sure to get some quick exercise done in her building compound. She added the caption, "Dear fat, prepare to die... Xoxo, me. ðŸ¤£". And it seems she has kept true to her words.

(Image credit: Kareena Kapoor Khan/ Instagram)

Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Features In A Twitter Thread As Compared To Sunsets And Skylines

Read: When Kajol Opened Up About Ajay Devgn's Concerns About His Kids On Kareena Kapoor's Show

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.