Actress Kareena Kapoor shares a great bond with her sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan. The two are often spotted together hanging out with each other on family vacations and other festivals. Over the years, we have seen Soha and Kareena beautifully expressing their love for each other. They are also seen supporting each other on the work front. The duo never fails to give us family goals. Recently, actor Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and penned an appreciation note for sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan on her new show Kaun Banegi Shikharwati.

Kareena Kapoor praises Soha Ali Khan for her latest show Kaun Banegi Shikharwati

Sharing the poster of the show Kaun Banegi Shikharwati, Kareena is all praises for the entire cast and crew of the show, the Jab We Met actress captioned the picture as" Super fun show…Really enjoyed this”. Here take a look at Kareena's story:

About the show Kaun Banegi Shikharwati

The central theme of the show Kaun Banegi Shikharwati revolves around Raja Mrityunjay (Naseeruddin Shah) who wants to save Shikharwati, his palace and gives this duty to his four daughters. Then follows a series of events that revolves around a crazy family riot where the four sisters do not want to talk to each other. The Raja sends a letter to all his daughters and somehow they agree to come to the palace. All of his daughters will have to showcase their talents by performing some tasks, and the one who wins will be the King of Shikharwati, but the royal contest intensifies to a level that the tasks change into a war.

The Multi-starer web series Kaun Banegi Shikharwati premiered last week on ZEE5 and it has been garnering some good reviews and feedback from the audience and critics. The web show is helmed by Gauravv Chawla and Ananya Banerjee and it has stars like Naseeruddin Shah, Lara Dutta, Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra, Anya Singh, and several others.

Kareena Kapoor's upcoming projects

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor is gearing up for the release of Laal Singh Chaddha along with Aamir Khan. The film is a remake of Tom Hanks 1994 film titled Forrest Gump. The film is helmed by Advait Chandan and it also has Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in important roles.

Instagram@kareenakapoorkhan,sakpataudi