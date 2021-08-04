Kareena Kapoor Reacts To Kunal Kemmu's Trip To Ladakh, Calls It Her Favourite Destination

Actor Kunal Kemmu, who recently jetted off to Ladakh, took to his Instagram story and documented his journey while showing the serene beauty. The 38-year-old actor in his post mentioned that going to Ladakh was like a ‘dream come true for him. Singer Mohit Chauhan's Phir Se Ud Chala song was added as the background music in the video clip. Actor Kareena Kapoor was the first to comment below the post and wrote that it is Saif Ali Khan’s and her favourite destination.

Kunal Kemmu documents his trip to his 'dream' destination

He captioned the post, "First time in the land of passes so excited to be here. It’s been a dream for so many years #ladakh #leh." Reacting to the post, Kareena wrote, "Finally Kunalllll… I and Saifu love love love Ladak …miss us …" Kunal dropped a red heart emoji in reply to her comment. Incidentally, Kareena and Saif shot in Ladakh for their 2008 film Tashan. The couple fell in love on the sets of the movie and eventually got married.

The trip must have been a respite for the actor who has stayed indoors with family amid the ongoing pandemic. Kunal, who is quite active on Instagram, often shares pictures of his leisure time with daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Previously, he shared a video where the two can be seen taking a walk at the seaside of Marine Drive. Soha Ali Khan also shared a video of the early morning routine of her husband Kunal Kemmu and their toddler Inaaya. In the CCTV footage shared by Soha, a Kunal dancing with Inaaya at 6:30 in the morning can be seen. As Kunal continues with his dance, little Inaaya Naumi Kemmu joins her dad and the duo dance together. While sharing the video Soha Ali Khan wrote, "Just another 6:30 am in our home! @kunalkemmu #wakeandshake #fatherhood."

Kunal Kemmu was last seen in the 2020 film Malang, a romantic action thriller film. In the film, Kemmu played the role of Michael Rodrigues, the film's main antagonist. The movie also featured Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Disha Patani in the lead roles. In the same year, Kemmu was also seen in the black comedy thriller movie Lootcase with Rasika Dugal as the female lead. The movie followed the story of a middle-class man who gets a bag of cash and the humour builds up as he gets into comical situations trying to hide his newly acquired wealth from his friends and family.

(Image Credit: KUNALKEMMU/Instagram)

