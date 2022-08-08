Kareena Kapoor Recalls Working On 'Devotion Of Suspect X'; 'I Miss Being On Sujoy’s Sets'

Kareena Kapoor Khan has a slew of interesting projects in the pipeline, one of which is director Sujoy Ghosh's OTT project The Devotion of Suspect X. Kareena, who wrapped up shooting for the film in June, recently recalled her time on sets alongside co-stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma and how it has added a 'new dimension' to her.

Kareena also revealed the advice Saif Ali Khan gave her while filming with Jaideep and Vijay, telling her to be 'on her toes' as the other two actors are at the 'top of their game'. For the unversed, The Devotion of Suspect X comes as an adaptation of Keigo Higashino's bestseller of the same name.

Kareena Kapoor recalls working on The Devotion of Suspect X

In a conversation with Mid-Day, Kareena mentioned, "I miss being on Sujoy’s sets. [Working on that set] every day was like getting a chance to feel the [joy of] working with Jaideep and Vijay. It added a new dimension to me."

Talking about the casting of the film, Kareena revealed she was delighted when Sujoy Ghosh brought Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma onboard. "I was excited when Sujoy told me he was casting them. I instantly said I am on [board]. Saif [Ali Khan, actor-husband] told me, ‘You better be on your toes. These two actors are at the top of their game.’ They truly are flawless," she added.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena announced the film's wrap by dropping a trail of pictures from the sets and lauding the 'best' team. The pictures also featured Kareena's younger child, Taimur and her husband, Saif Ali Khan. In the caption, she mentioned, "DSX! The best crew, best ride, best times... and I’m pretty sure the best film too. Get ready @netflix_in... this one is (fire emoticon)." Take a look.

Meanwhile, Kareena is gearing up for the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, which reunites her with Aamir Khan. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film also stars Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in pivotal roles. It is set to hit theatres on August 11, 2022.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @KAREENAKAPOORKHAN)