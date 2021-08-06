Kareena Kapoor Recreates Her And Taimur's Old Picture With Jeh, Calls Them Her 'strength'

Famously known for her roles in 3 Idiots, Agent Vinod, Veere Di Wedding and many more superhits, Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram on Friday and recreated an old picture of Taimur with her newborn son, Jeh. In both the pictures, Taimur and Jeh are both seen sitting on Kapoor’s lap, as she looks at them. The actor posted the adorable picture in relation to her upcoming book. She captioned the picture thus, ‘My strength... my pride... my world! ❤️ #MyPregnancyBook wouldn't be possible without my babies 😘 I can't wait for you guys to read about my journey, the experiences, and learnings. The pre-order link is in my bio. #3DaysToGo.’

Recently, the actor also posted a picture on Instagram telling her followers an interesting fact about herself. The post consisted of a video of Kareena Kapoor devouring two slices of pizza at a time. She wrote, ‘When I was pregnant... I was a pizza-guzzling girl who would demolish one pizza after another and my friends would just watch in disbelief. 💁🏻‍♀️🙊😆’

Kareena Kapoor’s Pregnancy Bible

The actor has been writing a book, Pregnancy Bible for a while now. Taking to Instagram she wrote a raw and authentic caption about her pregnancy and called her book her third child. The caption read, ‘There were good days and bad days; some days I was raring to go to work and others where I struggled to get out of bed. This book is a very personal account of what I experienced both physically and emotionally through both my pregnancies.’

Kapoor’s book has been approved by the Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India. Kapoor was backed by experts like Dr. Sonali Gupta, Dr. Prabha Chandra and Rujuta Diwekar while writing her book.

Kareena and her husband Saif Ali Khan became parents in 2016 when their son Taimur was born. The internet went gaga over the young boy and Taimur soon became a sensation. Jeh, their second son was born in early 2021. Kareena Kapoor will soon be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of the iconic Forrest Gump. The actor will star alongside Aamir Khan in the upcoming film.

Picture Credits: Kareena Kapoor Khan-Instagram

