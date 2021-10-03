Kareena Kapoor Rejected Randhir Kapoor's Idea Of 'grand Wedding' With Saif Ali Khan

Bollywood veteran actor Randhir Kapoor, recently, appeared on Sony Entertainment's comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show. While speaking to the host Kapil Sharma, the actor said that he wanted his daughter and actor Kareena Kapoor to have a grand wedding with the royal Pataudi, Saif Ali Khan. However, he revealed that she refused to have one and she told him that she wanted just 100 guests at the function.

Randhir Kapoor on Kareena and Saif Ali Khan's wedding

While speaking to Kapil Sharma, Randhir Kapoor stated that when Kareena Kapoor Khan told him about her plans to get married, the actor was excited and said "ek jashn karte hai (let’s have a grand celebration)." However, the Tashan actor informed him that she wanted a low-key wedding.

Randhir Kapoor explained, "Maine usko bola, ‘Kapoor khud 350 hai. Mumbai mein jo patthar uthao usme se ek Kapoor hoga aur actor banna chahta hoga. 100 jan ki party kaise kar sakte hai?’ Usne bola, ‘Agar aapko aur bulane hai toh aap apni shaadi pe kar lena’ (I told her there are 350 people just in the Kapoor family. Every second person in Mumbai is a Kapoor and wants to become an actor. How can we have a party with just 100 guests? She said, ‘If you want to invite more people, you can do so at your own wedding'.)"

Randhir Kapoor is still legally married to Babita Kapoor, however, the couple has parted their ways for several years. They have two daughters - Kareena and Karisma Kapoor, both of them are actors will illustrious careers as their parents. Earlier, in the month of September, when Saif Ali Khan appeared on the comedy show, he said that he and Kareena had planned to invite just "close family" to the wedding. He said, "Lekin Kapoor family jo hai, unme kum se kum 200 hai (But the Kapoor family has at least 200 people)."

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan tied the knot on October 16, 2012. The couple will be celebrating their ninth wedding anniversary later this month. They are blessed with two sons- four-year-old, Taimur Ali Khan, and seven-month-old, Jehangir Ali Khan. Meanwhile, for the unversed, Kareena will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2022. The actor also has an upcoming period drama, Takht.

Image: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan