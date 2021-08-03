Kareena Kapoor Rejoices 'Mom's TV Time'; Shares 'wonderful' Moments From Maternal Journey

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who recently launched her pregnancy bible, shared a glimpse of her maternal journey and revealed how she kept herself entertained when she was expecting. She further revealed how some of these wonderful moments were even captured in her book. Many fans were all-hearts as they witnessed Kareena rejoicing during her pregnancy.

A glimpse of Kareena Kapoor’s maternal journey

Kareena Kapoor recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a beautiful video clip of herself in which she can be seen relaxing on the couch while enjoying a fun TV show on her iPad. In the caption, she stated how she made the best of her pregnancy time and mentioned how some of these moments were a ‘wonderful’ part of her maternal journey. She wrote, “‘Mom TV time’ is a thing... and I made the best of it when I was expecting #HappyCamper Never have I appreciated TLC, feet rubs, and #SchittsCreek more than during my pregnancy. Moments like these are a wonderful part of my maternal journey, which is captured in my pregnancy book… the pre-order link is in my bio. #Reels #ReelItFeelIt."

Many of her fans were delighted to watch a glimpse of Kareena Kapoor’s pregnancy days and dropped in hearts and heart-eyed emojis to express their love for her. Many of them also took to the comments section and referred to her as ‘queen.’ Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Kareena Kapoor’s Instagram post.





Kareena Kapoor recently dropped in yet another glimpse of herself from the time she was expecting her baby. She posted a picture of herself in which she was seen sporting a stunning olive green coloured gown with the pregnancy glow on her face. In her throwback Thursday post, she showcased how maternity fashion was a thing and revealed how she captured more such moments of herself in her latest pregnancy bible. In the caption, she wrote, “Whoever said that maternity fashion isn't a thing... was kinda wrong And in case you couldn't tell... 'olive-d' this dress a lil' too much while expecting I've captured this and more of my pregnancy journey in my book. The pre-order link is in my bio.”

IMAGE: KAREENA KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM

