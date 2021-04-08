Kareena Kapoor Responds To Amrita Arora’s ‘Take Us Back’ Throwback Picture

Kareena Kapoor can’t wait to be back with her friends and enjoy some time together, as she expresses in her recent Instagram story. The actor shared this in response to her close friend Amrita Arora’s Instagram stories from April 8, 2021, which conveyed how badly she was missing her bunch of friends and wanted to spend some time with them. Take a look at Kareena’s response to Amrita’s story as you scroll down and more.

Kareena Kapoor responds to Amrita Arora’s IG story

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions following it have people around the world missing their near and dear ones, as well as the past times spent together. Amrita Arora is in the same boat, as she took to her Instagram account on Thursday, April 8, 2021, and shared a bunch of pictures with her friends and adding the words, "Take Us Back" atop all of them. The throwback pictures and the caption on them made it evident that Arora really wants to spend some time with her friends and is reminiscing all the good times they have had in the past.

One of the stories that Amruta shared, featured Kareena Kapoor, and the latter took to her Instagram story and reshared it. The picture also included Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor among others. While sharing the picture, Kareena added a "glasses clinking" GIF on it and wrote, “Cocktails with the gang… when? I Miss you all” closing with two red heart emojis.

Kareena Kapoor on the work front

The actor was last seen in the movie Angrezi Medium, which released in theatres on March 13, 2020, and later on Hotstar, as soon after its release, the COVID-19 lockdowns were announced. The actor will be next seen in the movie Laal Singh Chaddha, playing the role of Maneela Sodhi. The movie is directed by Advait Chandan of Secret Superstar fame, and will also star Mona Singh as well as Tollywood star Naga Chaitanya in supporting roles. The movie is an official remake of Robert Zemeckis' 1994 film Forrest Gump.

