Kareena Kapoor Reveals Past Mistakes In Her Quest For Health And Fitness

Kareena Kapoor is known not only for her brilliant acting talent but also for her love for fitness and health. The actor is one of Bollywood's biggest propagators of healthy living and has been very vocal about her belief in a good and nutritious diet. However, Kareena revealed that she was not always an expert when it came to diets, and she also made a lot of mistakes in the past in her quest to stay fit and healthy.

Kareena Kapoor talks about her dietary mistakes in the past

Also Read | Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor Khan or Disha Patani - Who slayed the shimmery look better?

In a recent interview with Ishq 104.8 FM, Kareena Kapoor revealed some of the mistakes that she made when she started her journey for fitness. She stated that when she first began her fitness quest, she would always make this one mistake. She said that she would basically do things like a water diet, or she would try and change her diets every two days. She would regularly switch her food intake, often completely removing carbs from her diet. She would end up just eating vegetables and would only take in small portions and not eat properly.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan opens up about Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan dating rumours

Kareena Kapoor added that she reason she would often remove essential nutrients such as carbs was due to the fact that she believed that it would lessen the water content in her body. She continued by saying that she did a lot of fooling things in the past when it came to dieting. She did not truly know the repercussions of her dietary habits, not realizing the negative effects that it could have on her body and overall health.

Also Read | When Diet Sabya called out Bollywood celebs; from Kareena Kapoor Khan to Rakul Preet Singh

Furthermore, Kareena Kapoor stated that mentally she would always feel low, down and irritable due to her eating habits. However, Kareena has now learnt from her past mistakes and does not repeat them anymore. Finally, Kareena playfully added that on cheat days, she would have no reservations about indulging in unhealthy junk food and she would happily eat things like pizzas, burgers and french fries.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan's promotional wardrobe from Good Newwz proves she is a trendsetter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.