Kareena Kapoor Reveals How Gossips On Taimur's Supposed Acting Debut Angers Her

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently opened up about her journey in Bollywood and even reminisced the time when she began dating Saif Ali Khan. During a recent chat with Twinkle Khanna and Kareena Kapoor had an interesting chat about their respective husbands and recalled some quirky instances from the past. Kareena also expressed her feelings on how people talking about Taimur's career in the acting industry angered her a lot.

Kareena Kapoor and Twinkle Khanna get candid about Saif and Akshay

According to a recent interview with Tweak India, Kareena Kapoor went candid with Twinkle Khanna and recalled the time when she started dating Saif and revealed how there was one wise advice Akshay gave to her husband after they started dating each other. She then revealed how Akshay Kumar took Saif Ali Khan to a corner and asked him to be careful while dating Kareena as she belonged to a 'dangerous family.' Twinkle Khanna then stated how it was a piece of good advice to which Kareena stated how much she agreed with her. She further revealed how Saif reacted well to his advice while stating that he will figure Kareena out.

While speaking about how people constantly talk about her life, she mentioned how it still angered her when people spoke about Taimur and whether he will become an actor one day. She then stated how she'd always been calm and composed about the same and dealt with it in her own way. She even reflected on how people talking about why she married Saif angered her as well but stated how she got used to it over time. Stating further, Kareena also talked about people having a wrong perception about Saif Ali Khan because he came from a privileged background and revealed that in reality, he was nothing like it but a chilled out guy.

Kareena Kapoor's movies

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Angrezi Medium essaying the role of Naina Kohli and she is now gearing up for the release of her highly-anticipated film, Laal Singh Chaddha. Directed by Advait Chandan, the movie is the remake of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump and will feature Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan in the lead alongside other prominent actors namely Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh. The movie is set to hit the theatres on 14 April 2022

Image: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan