Kareena Kapoor Reveals Saif Ali Khan Spoils Taimur While She Has To Be Stern

Actors Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are one of the power couples of Bollywood and are proud parents to their sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. Kareena's elder son Taimur recently celebrated his fifth birthday on 20 December and wishes have been pouring for the young Pataudi. The actor opened up about her parenting style and revealed that she had to be stern with Taimur as Saif always spoiled him.

Kareena Kapoor on her parenting style

In an interview with Cosmopolitan India, Kareena Kapoor shared about her parenting style and said she was not very strict and was quite relaxed and chill. The 3 Idiots actor added that she has to inculcate discipline a little more as Saif spoils Taimur so much that it becomes annoying for her sometimes. Kareena shared that during the lockdown, their schedules went haywire because Saif would want to watch a movie with Taimur at 10 pm and she would have to step in and say no because it would be Taimur's bedtime.

Kapoor mentioned that now that she had two kids, things were a bit more difficult in their household. The actor said that she had to be tough during meals and bedtime as she needed her kids to grow up with some sense of discipline.

Meanwhile, Kareena took to her Instagram and shared an adorable video of Taimur taking his first steps as she marked the special occasion of his birthday. Sharing the video, Kareena wrote, "Your first steps your first fall... I recorded it with so much pride. This isn’t your first or last fall, my son, but I do know one thing for sure… you will always pick yourself up, take bigger strides, and march along head held high... 'cause you are my tiger... Happy Birthday my heartbeat... My Tim Tim ♥️ no one like you mera beta."

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in the comedy-drama film Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. The movie will be helmed by Advait Chandan in an adaptation of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump which itself is based on Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name. The original movie starred Tom Hanks in the lead role and also won him an Academy Award for Best Actor. Laal Singh Chaddha is set to release on 14 April 2022. Kareena will soon be donning the hat of a producer for the first time in Hansal Mehta's untitled project. She will also be starring in the project.

Image: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan