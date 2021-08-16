Kareena Kapoor Reveals Why She Doesn't Share Son Jeh's Pic & It Has A Taimur Connection

Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan's second child is close to turning six months old and details about him have been a point of discussion. Right from his full name apparently being 'Jehangir', not just Jeh, and excitement to see his pictures, there has been buzz surrounding him. Kareena has now clarified that the reason she has not shared his pictures was that she didn't want the intense media excitement they experienced for their elder son Taimur.

Kareena Kapoor on not sharing Jeh's pictures

Kareena has been sharing pictures of Jeh, but hiding his face, either by giving a partial glimpse or covering it with an animated babyface. On her apprehension on sharing his face, the actor, in an interview with HT Brunch, shared that it had been 'overwhelming' for them at the time of Taimur's birth. She recalled there being 'chatter' on what was up with him, his name, and then the coverage of all his activities. The Jab We Met star revealed that they then decided that for Jeh, they would 'just chill out.' She stated that they were kids at the end of the day, so they had not shared his pictures, while Taimur happily poses for the cameras.

Kareena also shared that Saif taunts her about posing for the paparazzi, as he was someone who did not understand airport looks and preferred to go in his pyjamas for the flight. She said Saif even stated that the kids were following in the mother's footsteps.

Kareena said that he wanted to keep Jeh away from this paparazzi attention. She, however, wondered how long this would last.

Meanwhile, the paparazzi finally managed to click a picture of Jeh's full face. This was when the little one was in the arms of father Saif, as well as his nani when they stepped out recently. The pictures had gone viral then and fans of the couple even were excited about the similarity between Jeh and Taimur.

Kareena, Saif and their children were currently in the Maldives, to celebrate the latter's 51st birthday. They announced their arrival with a heartwarming family snap on Instagram.

