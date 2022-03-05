The Pataudi family including Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Saba Pataudi and Soha Ali Khan are each other's cheerleaders and they are often seen hanging out together. They never shy away from expressing their love for each other and their Instagram posts are proof of that.

Recently as Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan turned a year older, a lot of people have sent in their wishes to the star. Joining the list is actor Kareena Kapoor, Saba Pataudi and Soha Ali Khan who recently took to their social media handles and penned adorable wishes for the birthday boy.

Kareena Kapoor wishes Ibrahim on his birthday

On, Saturday Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram stories and penned a sweet birthday wish for Ibrahim Ali Khan. Kareena went down the memory lane and dug out an old photograph of Saif and Ibrahim. In the picture, the little Ibrahim could be seen smiling and posing with his father. Whereas, Saif could be seen raising a toast with a glass of wine. The father-son duo were all smiles as they posed for the picture. Sharing the post, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor penned a sweet note. Kareena wrote "sweetest most gorgeous Iggy, Happy Birthday."She also added a happy birthday sticker.

Here take a look at her story:

Saba Pataudi wishes Ibrahim on his birthday

Saif Ali Khan's elder sister Saba Ali Khan is very active on her Instagram handle and she never fails to surprise her online family with her posts. She keeps treating her followers with unseen glimpses of the Pataudi family. Saba's Instagram timeline is a storehouse of the Pataudi family's priceless memories. As Ibrahim Ali khan turned 21 on Saturday, Saba took to her Instagram and shared an old picture from Ibrahim's childhood days. In the picture, the little Ibrahim was seen wearing his Abba Saif's glasses and making some goofy expressions.

Sharing the throwback pic, Saba captioned the post as "My Iggy Potter 😍 😄Wearing Abba's glasses....May your vision in life, stay focused bright and beautiful! All the BEST...in all you do. Happy birthday! Love you...always ❤️📷: ME"

Here take a look at the post:

Soha Ali Khan wishes Ibrahim

Actor Soha Ali Khan too joined the bandwagon and wished Ibrahim on his birthday. Sharing a photo with him, she wrote "Love you lots."

Image:Instagram@kareenakapoorkhan/iakpataudi_01/sabapataudi