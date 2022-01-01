This year, making it a family affair and ditching International vacations, actor Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor ringed in the New Year with Soha and her husband Kunal Kemmu. The couple got together with Soha and Kunal for a house party to celebrate the joyous occasion. The New Year celebrations come after Kareena Kapoor was recently tested COVID-19 positive along with her best friend Amrita Arora.

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 again and the steep rise in the number of cases, this year Kareena and Saif decided to ring in the New Year with family. They ditched even domestic trips and the family enjoyed the ‘last supper of 2021’ together with a bash. Their close-knit dinner saw the celebs devouring delicious delicacies from sausages to chicken.

Giving a break to her glitzy glamorous outfits, Kareena opted for a red night suit while Taimur Ali Khan sported funky pajamas for the bash. Saif, on the other hand, wore a black shirt and pants for the family get-together. It was Soha Ali Khan who gave fans a glimpse of their intimate celebration via social media. While sharing the picture, Soha wrote, “The last supper (50 percent capacity ) #happynewyear #farewell2021 #besafe.” The entire gang was also seen donning a golden ‘Happy New Year’ hat as they bid adieu to 2021.

Other than Soha, Kareena took to her Instagram stories and posted a goofy picture while using the nasal spray to prevent congestion. Giving a hilarious caption, she wrote, “Spray Safe.’ No congestion area.” Apart from the stars, the picture also showed Kareena Kapoor’s uncle Kunal Kapoor and her cousin Shaira Kapoor. All of them are also seen wearing golden hats with ‘Happy New Year’ written on them as they all show their excitement for the camera. While Kunal and Saif seem to be twinning in similar attires, Kareena is in a night suit, and Soha is in an orange kaftan dress.

Earlier last month, Kareena had tested positive for Covid-19. She had isolated herself at home while Saif had checked into a hotel. The family couldn't celebrate Taimur's fourth birthday due to Kareena's condition. Soha had promised a celebration with the family while wishing Taimur on his birthday.

IMAGE: Instagram/sakpataudi