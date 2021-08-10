Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan Name Second Baby Jehangir; Fans Say 'it's Their Choice'

Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have been tight-lipped about their second son’s name after welcoming him in February, this year. Last month, Randhir Kapoor had revealed that his grandson has been named Jeh. However, according to the Good Newwz actress’ recently-published book, Pregnancy Bible, there was more to the story as the real name is revealed now.

The actor, who has addressed her second son ‘Jeh’ throughout the book Pregnancy Bible: The Ultimate Manual for Moms-To-Be, called him Jehangir in the caption of one of the images of her book. The couple received mixed reactions from the fans after the name was finally revealed. While some took offence, some respected their decision.

Fans of Kareena-Saif on their second child’s name

While some people got offended by the baby’s name and expressed their disapproval through social media, some chose to respect the couple's decision to name their son according to their likes and dislikes. One of the netizens wrote, “What is the problem here man it's their choice, #SaifAliKhan, and #KareenaKapoorKhan are free to keep their son's name whatever they want. [sic]” Meanwhile, another fan backed the couple in naming their child Jehangir, and wrote, “What is the big deal if #SaifAliKhan and Kareena have named their kid “Jehangir” which is actually “Jeh”? A name is a name, why are you taking the history into account [sic]”.

Of all the social media users, who supported the Bollywood couple, there were even those who are not their ardent fans. One such social media user wrote, “Was not a great fan of Kareena but her I give a damn attitude and courage has made me swoon over the lady. The society likes more like her #SaifAliKhan #KareenaKapoorKhan you guys rock. [sic]” Another user chimed in, and wrote, “#KareenaKapoor names her son #Jehangir. How does it and should it matter to anyone? I pity people and their petty mindset. To each their own maybe? #SaifAliKhan. [sic]”

What is the problem here man it's their choice ,, #SaifAliKhan and #KareenaKapoorKhan are free to keep their son's name whatever they want.

Guyz go get a life, they are working they are earning , let them live peacefully.

So relax , nothing happened. 😒 — Aman Rao (@_amanrao) August 10, 2021

What is the big deal if #SaifAliKhan and Kareena have named their kid “Jehangir” which is actually “Jeh” ? A name is a name, why are you taking the history into account. You guys don’t have a problem if we name “Ram” or “Shyam”. Pathetic mindset. — ㅤ (@iamakshayanant) August 10, 2021

Was not a great fan of Kareena but her I give a damn attitude and courage has made me swoon over the lady. The society likes more like her #SaifAliKhan #KareenaKapoorKhan you guys rock pic.twitter.com/orC3XKiCzc — Dr. Sofia Nalwaya (@SofiaNalwaya) August 10, 2021

What is the problem if #SaifAliKhan and #KareenaKapoorKhan name their son ‘Jeh Ali Khan’! He is their child and they have all right to name their son whatever they want! — Divyanshi Meena (@DivyanshiMeena1) August 10, 2021

The one's who were not in favour of the name took to social media to express their bitterness. One such user wrote, “#jehangir, #SaifAliKhan, If saif love history so much थthan why not name his daughter Anarkali? [sic],” Another wrote, “Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor seem to be running a 21st-century Mughal dynasty by naming their kids after erstwhile Mughal Rulers. Timur is followed by Jahangir. I hope Saif doesn't consider himself to be Babur! [sic]”

#jehangir, #SaifAliKhan

If saif love history so much थthan ehy not name hus daughter anarkali? — A🇮🇳 (@raj869180) August 10, 2021

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor seems to be running a 21st century Mughal dynasty by naming their kids after erstwhile Mughal Rulers. Timur is followed by Jahangir. I hope Saif doesn't consider himself to be Babur! 😂#SaifAliKhan #KareenaKapoorKhan — Tarun Mishra (@tarunmishra_) August 10, 2021

The 40-year-old actress gave birth to her second child on February 21, 2021. Wary of the controversy which followed the actor's first son, Taimur's, birth in 2016, the couple decided to keep their son Jeh out of the public eye. After becoming parents to Taimur in December 2016, the couple was subjected to public scrutiny by netizens who believed they named their child after a Turkish invader. The couple later cleared the air by revealed that Taimur was derived from a Persian word meaning 'Iron'.

IMAGE: KAREENAKAPOORKHAN/Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.